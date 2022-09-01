Senior Manager Aboriginal Leadership & Engagement

Help us achieve our vision of thriving people and strong communities.

This is a rare opportunity to play a leading role as Senior Manager, Aboriginal Leadership and Engagement. This position is responsible for strengthening Social Futures’ Aboriginal workforce strategy and supporting effective community engagement between Social Futures, Aboriginal partners, Aboriginal organisations and communities.

The successful candidate will be a catalyst for organisational change, contributing to the ongoing development and implementation of our Reconciliation Action Plan and helping to ensure that Social Futures meets our goals of being a genuinely culturally responsive and engaged organisation.

What Social Futures Offers:

Generous Salary Packaging options

Staff well-being program

Flexible Working options

Access to Learning and Development (including Study Leave)

Career Opportunities for advancement

Staff Recognition Program and Celebration Events

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 45 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer and will actively recruit our workforce from key communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQSB and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children, National Police Check and COVID Vaccination are mandatory requirements for all staff.

The position description with more information is available below.

Applications close 4:00pm Thursday 15th September 2022.

To address the selection criteria and apply online, please visit our website:

https://socialfutures.org.au/work-with-us/

Or click the "APPLY" button below if you have followed the online application link.

DO NOT APPLY DIRECTLY VIA SEEK - Only those who apply via the Social Futures Website and that adequately address the Selection Criteria will be considered to progress.

Alternatively, for a confidential discussion, please contact Tony Davies on 0438 222 636.