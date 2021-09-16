Team Leader

We have an exciting opportunity to for someone to step up into a leadership position, initially for 6 months to cover maternity leave, with possible opportunities to extend for a further 6 months.

If you are passionate about child safety, practice approaches, risk mitigation and leading a large team with a positive culture then this could be the position for you.

The Family Connect and Support (FCS) Team Leader position will be responsible for supporting the team across the Far North Coast, you will thrive in a busy environment and will be able to demonstrate a sound knowledge in risk mitigation practices, with a particular focus on children.

Your organisational skills, effective communication and strong leadership skills will inspire an approachable, responsive and informative team culture.

What Social Futures Offers:

Generous Salary packaging options

Additional leave options including Banked hours, Study leave,

Health and Wellbeing program

Flexible Working options

Training, Development and Career Opportunities

Recognition Program and Company- wide celebration events

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 45 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability. Social Futures currently serves more than 80% of regional New South Wales.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer. Social Futures will actively recruit our workforce from targeted communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQSB+ and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close 8am, Monday 11th October 2021.

To access a position description, address the selection criteria and apply online, please visit our website:

https://socialfutures.org.au/work-with-us/

Only those who apply via the Social Futures Website and that adequately address the Selection Criteria will be considered.

For further information, please contact Fiona Halligan on 0427 203 536.