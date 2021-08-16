Program Worker Youth

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are encouraged to apply

Social Futures are looking for an enthusiastic and committed individual to join our Youth on Track Team in Grafton and Clarence Valley. Youth on Track is an early intervention service for 10 to 17 year olds' that identifies and responds to young offenders at risk of long term involvement in the criminal justice system. Key objectives of Youth on Track include; engaging and supporting young people and their families to identify triggers to offending, helping to identify issues and work through solutions, to reduce risky behavior and to make positive life choices.

This position requires well developed skills and knowledge of relevant interventions which may assist vulnerable Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal young people and their families. You will be working with people from diverse cultures and experiences to provide assistance and guidance to re-engage with both family and the wider community. Service provision includes outreach to smaller town centres and communities within the Clarence Valley area.

What Social Futures Offers:

A responsive and family friendly workplace

Access to banked hours leave

Attractive salary packaging options

Regular supervision and support

Ongoing training and development

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 40 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability. Social Futures currently serves more than 80% of regional New South Wales.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer. Social Futures will actively recruit our workforce from targeted communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQSB+ and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close 8:00am Monday, 6th September 2021.

For further information, please contact Bruce Tucker on 0417 443 946.