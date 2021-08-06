Program Worker

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are encouraged to apply

Family Connect and Support (FCS) is a new and exciting service, connecting families, children and young people to the right supports at the right time. The FCS will provide timely information to customers, families, carer’s and community partners and support appropriate service referrals and provide practical assistance to families, children and young people.

The Position

The Program Worker position sits within the Intake Team and will be responsible for providing high quality strengths based, person centered assessments and interventions within a case management framework. The role is charged with building a trusted and safe environment in which families can share their story while recognizing and respecting their vulnerability. We are looking for someone to join our team who has:

A collaborative and consultative practice approach through a child safety lens, ensuring risks and eligibility are identified in this intake space.

Good computer and data skills, as well as excellent telephone/communication skills including active listening and managing challenging phone calls.

The ability to be flexible and responsive to the needs of the service, build positive connections and work collaboratively with key stakeholders are essential to the position.

The role will sit within a fast paced environment, with a highly skilled, supportive and motivated team and may involve travel to other locations and settings across the region. The person we are looking for will have extensive family work experience and understand the cultural complexity when working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. They will have the capabilities to work independently and with limited supervision. In addition they will be innovative and solution focused, passionate and have great people skills. They will also have a deep understanding of the challenges that families, children and young people face.

What Social Futures Offers:

A responsive and family friendly workplace

Access to banked hours leave

Attractive salary packaging options

Regular supervision and support

Ongoing training and development

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 40 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability. Social Futures currently serves more than 80% of regional New South Wales.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer. Social Futures will actively recruit our workforce from targeted communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQ+ and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close 4:00pm Monday, 23rd August 2021.

To access a position description, address the selection criteria and apply online, please visit our website:

https://careers.socialfutures.org.au

Or click the "APPLY" button below if you have followed the online application link.

DO NOT APPLY VIA SEEK

Only those who apply via the Social Futures Website and that adequately address the Selection Criteria will be considered.

Click the green APPLY Button Below only if you have accessed our website: careers.socialfutures.org.au

For further information, please contact Fiona Halligan on 0427 203 536