Program Worker Homelessness

We have an exciting opportunity for a new Program Worker to work within our homelessness service, Connecting Home, with our Tweed Heads team!

The Connecting Home program assists those experiencing homelessness, or at risk thereof to identify and access sustainable housing outcomes, as well as appropriate supports, education and employment opportunities. This role involves phone based interventions.

To be successful, you will work collaboratively with key stakeholders, service providers and participants to empower them and develop their capacity and resources for positive change.

As a Program Worker, you will:

Promote client-centered practice consistent with the Social Futures Practice Framework;

Provide high quality interventions and/or case management;

Support participants with complex and unmet needs to access services; and

Complete needs and risk assessments to ensure quality service responses.

If you have relevant qualifications, skills and experience working in the homelessness sector; are a passionate individual dedicated to making positive change in their community, this is the role for you.

What Social Futures Offers:

A responsive and family friendly workplace

Access to banked hours leave

Attractive salary packaging options

Regular supervision and support

Ongoing training and development

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 40 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer and will actively recruit our workforce from key communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, LGBTIQ+ and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close 8:00am Monday, 23rd August 2021.

To access a position description, address the selection criteria and apply online, please visit our website:

https://careers.socialfutures.org.au

Or click the "APPLY" button below if you have followed the online application link.

DO NOT APPLY VIA SEEK

Only those who apply via the Social Futures Website and that adequately address the Selection Criteria will be considered.

For further information, please contact Karen Ford on 0407 396 459