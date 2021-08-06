Program Worker

Are you passionate about supporting young people and their families?

Social Futures is excited to be searching for a motivated and skilled individual to join our Connecting Home Youth outreach team. The position is based in Lismore and works with vulnerable young people who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing. The program assists young people aged 16-25 to build life skills and identify sustainable housing outcomes, as well as appropriate supports, education, and employment opportunities.

To be successful, you will work collaboratively with key stakeholders, service providers and participants to empower them and develop their capacity and resources for positive change.

As a program worker you will:

Promote client-centred practice consistent with the social futures practice framework;

Provide high quality interventions and case management through the adoption of a collaborative and strengths-based approach;

Support participants with complex and unmet needs to access services;

Complete needs and risk assessments to ensure quality service responses; and

Contribute positively to team and organizational culture.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from a refugee and migrant background and people who identify as LGBTIQSB are strongly encouraged to apply.

What Social Futures Offers:

A responsive and family friendly workplace

Access to banked hours leave

Attractive salary packaging options

Regular supervision and support

Ongoing training and development

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 40 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability. Social Futures currently serves more than 80% of regional New South Wales.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer. Social Futures will actively recruit our workforce from targeted communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQ+ and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close 8:00am Monday, 23rd August 2021.

For further information, please contact Jacalyn Grose on 0428 247 723.