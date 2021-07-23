Program Worker Youth Access

We have a great opportunity for an Aboriginal Youth Access Worker within our headspace program Lismore.

This rewarding role entails effective engagement, screening and providing timely assessments. You will have previous experience arranging referrals to appropriate in-house services and pathways for young people to access focused health interventions.

In consultation with the Program Manager / Team Leader the successful candidate will also provide brief therapeutic interventions, facilitate group work, coordinate care and follow ups for young people aged between 12-25 years that contact or are referred to the headspace Centre.

As one of the first contact points for accessing the headspace Centre, you will need to build a positive rapport with a wide range of young people, as well as their family and friends.

This position will work as part of a multi- disciplinary team, including general practitioners, allied health clinicians, community engagement workers and support staff. You will be able to demonstrate your previous experience working closely with local community and be able to partner with youth services to provide holistic and integrated care.

Your ability to build positive working relationships and demonstrated experience working in conjunction with local Aboriginal organisations on projects, groups, community events that are designed to assist headspace in strengthening ties with the local Aboriginal community.

What Social Futures Offers:

A responsive and family friendly workplace

Access to banked hours leave

Attractive salary packaging options

Regular supervision and support

Ongoing training and development

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 40 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability. Social Futures currently serves more than 80% of regional New South Wales.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer. Social Futures will actively recruit our workforce from targeted communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQ+ and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close 8am Monday 9 August 2021.

For further information, please contact Terri Connor on 0418 141 238